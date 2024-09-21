Manchu Vishnu Vs Prakash Raj again

It is known about the rift between Tollywood actors Manchu Vishnu and Prakash Raj. They went to exchange words during the MAA Elections and the situation was out of control. After the defeat, the entire Prakash Raj panel submitted their resignations. After the recent Laddu controversy in Tirumala temple, Prakash Raj took his social media page to respond to the post of Pawan Kalyan. He asked Pawan Kalyan to investigate the matter, find the culprits and take stringent action. “Dear @PawanKalyan…It has happened in a state where you are a DCM .. Please Investigate ..Find out the Culprits and take stringent action. Why are you spreading apprehensions and blowing up the issue Nationally … We have enough Communal tensions in the Country. (Thanks to your friends in the Center)” posted Prakash Raj.

Soon, Manchu Vishnu responded “Sri @prakashraaj, please calm the heck down. The Tirumala Laddu is not just prasadam, it’s a symbol of faith for millions of Hindus like me. Sri @PawanKalyan, the Deputy CM, has rightly called for thorough investigation and action to ensure the protection of such sacred traditions. While you’re at it, perhaps reflect on where the real communal color is being added? #StayInYourLane”. Prakash Raj is yet to respond to the strong comments of Manchu Vishnu.