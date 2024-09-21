Buzz: Koratala Siva and Prabhas to work again

Talented writer Koratala Siva made his directorial debut with Mirchi and the film featured Prabhas in the lead role. Soon, he went on to direct films like Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage, Bharat Ane Nenu and Acharya. His next release is Devara and the film has NTR in the lead role. The team announced that the film will release in two parts and the first installment is ready for September 27th release. During the promotions of Devara, Koratala Siva revealed that he would soon direct Prabhas and the film will kick-start after he completes the work of Devara: Part 2.

Koratala Siva also said that he is completely focused on Devara for now. Prabhas too has a heap of films lined up as he is the biggest star of the nation. Koratala Siva has the idea for Prabhas ready but he has to work on the script before meeting Prabhas. Koratala Siva also has to bounce back with Devara as he delivered a massive debacle like Acharya in the past. The shoot of Devara: Part 2 is expected to start before the end of 2025.