NTR thanks AP Government

NTR’s upcoming film Devara is high on expectations and the film is slated for September 27th release. Nandamuri fans have been angry on NTR and Kalyanram after Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest last year. After forming the new government, there are speculations that there would be no special permissions given for NTR’s Devara. But the government of Andhra Pradesh has granted a new GO with ticket hike along with permission for special and extra shows during the Dasara holiday season.

NTR has taken his official social media page to thank the government of Andhra Pradesh including Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and Kandula Durgesh. “My heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable CM, Sri @NCBN garu, and Honourable Deputy CM, Sri @PawanKalyan garu of the Andhra Pradesh government for passing the new G.O. for the #Devara release and for your continued support of Telugu cinema. I’m also thankful to the Cinematography Minister, Sri @kanduladurgesh garu” posted NTR. Devara is a violent action drama directed by Koratala Siva. Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Prakash Raj essayed other prominent roles. Anirudh is the music director for Devara.