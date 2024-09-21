KTR makes serious allegations against Revanth Reddy, drags CM’s brother-in-law into public sphere

BRS working president KT Rama Rao made serious allegations against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, dragging CM’s brother-in-law Sudini Srujan Reddy into public sphere. The Opposition leader alleged that Revanth Reddy had misused his office to immorally benefit his brother-in-law in AMRUT scheme tenders.

As Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) is a Central scheme funded by PM Modi Government, KTR also expressed surprise over BJP’s silence over the serious violation by CM Revanth Reddy.

“Central Government has allotted Rs 8888 Cr to Telangana towards AMRUT works for taking up water supply and sewerage system works in urban areas. Telangana Government has already called for tenders and alloted works. But no details of these tenders and work allocations have been made public. When we inquired we found that works to the tune of Rs 1137 Cr have been alloted to a joint venture formed between AMR India Ltd, Shoda Constructions Pvt Ltd and the Indian Hume Pipe Co Ltd. What’s interesting here is, Shoda Constructions belongs to CM’s brother-in-law Sudini Srujan Reddy,” said KTR addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday.

“Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Ministry is under CM Revanth Reddy. Misusing his power he had ensured that Shoda Constructions get tenders of AMRUT works. What’s shocking is, just 20 percent of works will be executed by Indian Hume Pipe Company which is a listed company, while Shoda Constructions, which has just Rs 2 cr profit last year, will execute 80 percent of works. This clearly proves how CM Revanth Reddy misused his office for ensuring undue advantage to his brother-in-law,” explained Opposition firebrand KTR.

“CM Revanth Reddy is clearly found guilty under Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, Office of Profit rule. Several powerful leaders like Sonia Gandhi, BS Yediyurappa, Ashok Chavan and others have lost their jobs under Office of Profit violations. As AMRUT is a Central scheme, PM Modi Government should launch an inquiry to the large scale corruption initiated by CM Revanth Reddy to benefit his family members,” demanded KTR.

KTR further alleged that if Central Government fails to take action on CM Revanth Reddy over irregularities in AMRUT scheme, then collusion between Congress and BJP will be suspected.

Dnr