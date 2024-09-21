Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Wildcard Entries Set to Spice Up the Show

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 promised non-stop excitement, but viewers aren’t feeling the buzz. Many fans find the constant arguments tiresome and miss the fun tasks that usually keep them hooked. To reignite audience interest, the show is planning to introduce wildcard entries, a tactic that worked well in Bigg Boss Telugu 7.

Social media is abuzz with rumors about seven new contestants entering the Bigg Boss house. Five of these are said to be familiar faces from previous seasons. Hariteja, the third-place finisher from Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1, might make a comeback. Rohini, the comedienne who made waves in Season 3 with her unique gameplay, is also on the list. Avinash, remembered for his humor in Season 4, could return to entertain viewers once more.

From the more recent Bigg Boss Telugu 7, two contestants might get a second chance. Shobha Shetty, known for her fiery personality, and Tasty Teja, who won hearts as an entertainer, are rumored to be entering the house again.

But it’s not just familiar faces. Two newcomers might join the mix. Ritu Chaudhary, a friend of current contestant Vishnupriya Jigiri, and Kavya, who’s close to housemate Nikhil, are potential wild card entries.

The show’s producers seem to be following the successful formula from Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7, where the wildcard event was called “Bigg Boss 7 2.0”. Last time, this strategy paid off big time. Arjun Ambati, who entered as a wildcard, managed to secure a spot in the top 5, proving that late entrants can shake up the game.

This season’s wildcard event, likely to be dubbed “Bigg Boss 8 2.0”, is expected to coincide with Dussehra festivities. Fans should keep an eye out for October 6 or 13, as these are the potential dates for this game-changing event.

As Bigg Boss Telugu 8 struggles to keep viewers engaged, these wildcard entries could be just what the show needs. Will these new contestants bring the spark back to the Bigg Boss house? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure the game is about to get a dramatic twist.

-Sanyogita