BJP MP Raghunandan Rao made sensational comments saying that BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha will become another YS Sharmila in Telugu politics. BJP firebrand MP made these comments, responding on Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s letter to her father and former CM Kalvakuntla Chandrashekara Rao.

The first-time BJP MP Raghunandan Rao, who is known for headline making statements, alleged that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is behind Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s letter to KCR.

“Kalvakuntla Kavitha is acting on the directions of CM Revanth Reddy. She will soon set up new political party. She will either enter into an alliance with Congress or merge party with Congress. This is not the first time we are seeing plot like this in Telugu politics,” said MP Raghunandan Rao expressing his opinion.

“We all know what YS Sharmila did. I suspect Kalvakuntla Kavitha will also do the same thing. She will set up party like YS Sharmila did and will later merge it in Congress. By merging her party in Congress with CM Revanth Reddy’s blessings, even Kalvakuntla Kavitha will become TPCC President, like YS Sharmila became APCC president,” said Raghunandan Rao highlighting the similarities between Kalvakuntla Kavitha and YS Sharmila.

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s letter to her father and former CM K Chandrashekar Rao is creating waves in Telangana politics. Different leaders are expressing their opinions on the letter, which has put BRS party in an embarrassing situation.