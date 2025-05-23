x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

“Kalvakuntla Kavitha will become another YS Sharmila”

Published on May 23, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
“Kalvakuntla Kavitha will become another YS Sharmila”
image
Theatre Strike: Who will Convey this Strong Message?
image
Abhishek Bachchan is More Scared Of Aishwarya Rai
image
Global Centre of Excellence on Millets to be set up in Hyderabad
image
Mega157 Starts Rolling

“Kalvakuntla Kavitha will become another YS Sharmila”

BJP MP Raghunandan Rao made sensational comments saying that BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha will become another YS Sharmila in Telugu politics. BJP firebrand MP made these comments, responding on Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s letter to her father and former CM Kalvakuntla Chandrashekara Rao.

The first-time BJP MP Raghunandan Rao, who is known for headline making statements, alleged that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is behind Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s letter to KCR.

“Kalvakuntla Kavitha is acting on the directions of CM Revanth Reddy. She will soon set up new political party. She will either enter into an alliance with Congress or merge party with Congress. This is not the first time we are seeing plot like this in Telugu politics,” said MP Raghunandan Rao expressing his opinion.

“We all know what YS Sharmila did. I suspect Kalvakuntla Kavitha will also do the same thing. She will set up party like YS Sharmila did and will later merge it in Congress. By merging her party in Congress with CM Revanth Reddy’s blessings, even Kalvakuntla Kavitha will become TPCC President, like YS Sharmila became APCC president,” said Raghunandan Rao highlighting the similarities between Kalvakuntla Kavitha and YS Sharmila.

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s letter to her father and former CM K Chandrashekar Rao is creating waves in Telangana politics. Different leaders are expressing their opinions on the letter, which has put BRS party in an embarrassing situation.

Previous Theatre Strike: Who will Convey this Strong Message?
else

TRENDING

image
Theatre Strike: Who will Convey this Strong Message?
image
Abhishek Bachchan is More Scared Of Aishwarya Rai
image
Mega157 Starts Rolling

Latest

image
“Kalvakuntla Kavitha will become another YS Sharmila”
image
Theatre Strike: Who will Convey this Strong Message?
image
Abhishek Bachchan is More Scared Of Aishwarya Rai
image
Global Centre of Excellence on Millets to be set up in Hyderabad
image
Mega157 Starts Rolling

Most Read

image
“Kalvakuntla Kavitha will become another YS Sharmila”
image
Global Centre of Excellence on Millets to be set up in Hyderabad
image
Vallabhaneni Vamsi Taken into Custody in Fake House Pattas Case

Related Articles

Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event Thug Life Movie Team Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look