Kantara 2 to arrive on this Date

After the super success of Kantara, Rishab Shetty announced working on the sequel and it is titled Kantara: Chapter 1. The film started recently and the makers allocated a huge budget for the film considering the span and the expectations the film is carrying. Rishab Shetty himself is directing the sequel too. As per the update, Kantara 2 will hit the screens during the Christmas weekend this year. The makers will announce the release date officially very soon.

Considering the pan-Indian release, the makers will make an early announcement about the release date of the film. Kantara 2 will have Sapthami Gowda and Achyuth Kumar playing other important roles. Ajaneesh Loknath will compose the music and Hombale Films are the producers. Rishab Shetty has been given a free hand on the budget after Kantara emerged as a major money spinner.