A big surprise in Prabhas’s Raja Saab

When Prabhas is doing big-budget films and is teaming up with several top directors, a news broke out that Prabhas and Maruthi are working on a project. The film titled Raja Saab is now 40 percent done with the shoot. The film’s producer TG Vishwa Prasad announced that Raja Saab offers a visual treat and they are spending a bomb on the VFX work. The film was speculated to be an entertainer but this news came as a surprise for everyone. The film was kept in a low key as Kalki 2898 AD is heading for release.

Vishwa Prasad also said that Raja Saab has several other surprises and they would be announced at the right time. The filming will be completed this year and the decision on the release date will be taken as per the availability of the slots. Malavika Mohanan is the leading lady and the next schedule of Raja Saab will take place in March. Thaman is on board as the music director. Prabhas will resume the shoot of Kalki 2898 AD and will complete the shoot by the end of February.