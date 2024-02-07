x
True Lover scenes are impactful: SKN

Published on February 7, 2024

True Lover scenes are impactful: SKN

Sleeper hit Good Night makers bringing Lover for this Valentine’s Week. The film’s Telugu version “True Lover” is all set to release in Telugu with star director Maruthi and successful producer SKN as presenters.

The film is ready to mesmerise with complicated love story on February 10th. Today producer SKN interacted with media and he shared that he watched Lover as a friend suggested to them.

He said, “Me and Maruthi both liked it and decided to bring it to the Telugu audience. “True Lover” cannot be compared to our previous movie “Baby” as they are two different kinds of movies.”

He added, “This movie will resonate with young people in love, as the director has adeptly showcased the challenges faced by lovers. Although I prefer to work on original films, the compelling aspects of this movie attracted us.”

He said, “Trust is the cornerstone of any relationship, and that’s a main theme of “True Lover.” Some scenes in this movie are particularly impactful, and we believe in the movie’s success.”

The film helmed by Prabhuram Vyaas and produced by Nazerath Pasilian, Magesh Raj Pasilian and Yuvaraj Ganesan under the banners Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment. Sean Roldan is scoring the music.

