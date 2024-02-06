x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
View all stories
Home > Politics

Red sanders mafia ruling the roost in State, says Lokesh

Published on February 6, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Yashmi Gowda Likely to Exit ?
image
Pawan Kalyan Powers BJP Alliance Victory in Maharashtra 2024
image
Maha Results: Pawan Kalyan gains, Revanth Reddy loses
image
Priyanka Gandhi Makes History
image
Exclusive: NTR’s Bollywood Outing on Cards

Red sanders mafia ruling the roost in State, says Lokesh

Stating that the sed sanders mafia is ruling the roost in the State, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday that the killing of constable Ganesh in KV Palli mandal of Annamayya district earlier in the day reflects the fact that the mafia’s atrocities have reached its peak.

Lokesh said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule has become a golden era for the smugglers. In fact, the red sanders mafia has taken birth with the Punganur Veerappan, Minister, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and the international smuggler, Gangireddy, he added.

By declaring these red sanders smugglers as the YSRCP candidates for the upcoming polls, Jagan has established a green channel for these smugglers. If the police personnel come in the way of these smugglers they are being finished and the killing of the Task Force constable earlier in the day reflects the fact that these smugglers have the blessings of the ruling party elders, Lokesh said.

Paying tributes to the Task Force constable, Ganesh, who was laid down his life while on duty, Lokesh expressed deep felt sympathies to the bereaved family members. Demanding that the State Government immediately come to the rescue of the family of Ganesh, Lokesh said that the culprits who killed the constable should be punished severely.

The Task Force constable, Ganesh, was crushed to death under a running vehicle in KV Palli mandal of Annamayya district by suspected red sanders smugglers and he succumbed to injuries while being shifted to the nearby hospital.

Next True Lover scenes are impactful: SKN Previous My life ambition is to build poverty-free State, says Naidu
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: NTR’s Bollywood Outing on Cards
image
NC24: Naga Chaitanya & Karthik Dandu are ready to stun
image
Gopichand’s Film Changes Hands

Latest

image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Yashmi Gowda Likely to Exit ?
image
Pawan Kalyan Powers BJP Alliance Victory in Maharashtra 2024
image
Maha Results: Pawan Kalyan gains, Revanth Reddy loses
image
Priyanka Gandhi Makes History
image
Exclusive: NTR’s Bollywood Outing on Cards

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Powers BJP Alliance Victory in Maharashtra 2024
image
Maha Results: Pawan Kalyan gains, Revanth Reddy loses
image
Priyanka Gandhi Makes History

Related Articles

Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame Rashi Singh Hot Looks Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby Regina Cassandra Stylish Look Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva