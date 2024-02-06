Red sanders mafia ruling the roost in State, says Lokesh

Stating that the sed sanders mafia is ruling the roost in the State, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday that the killing of constable Ganesh in KV Palli mandal of Annamayya district earlier in the day reflects the fact that the mafia’s atrocities have reached its peak.

Lokesh said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule has become a golden era for the smugglers. In fact, the red sanders mafia has taken birth with the Punganur Veerappan, Minister, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and the international smuggler, Gangireddy, he added.

By declaring these red sanders smugglers as the YSRCP candidates for the upcoming polls, Jagan has established a green channel for these smugglers. If the police personnel come in the way of these smugglers they are being finished and the killing of the Task Force constable earlier in the day reflects the fact that these smugglers have the blessings of the ruling party elders, Lokesh said.

Paying tributes to the Task Force constable, Ganesh, who was laid down his life while on duty, Lokesh expressed deep felt sympathies to the bereaved family members. Demanding that the State Government immediately come to the rescue of the family of Ganesh, Lokesh said that the culprits who killed the constable should be punished severely.

The Task Force constable, Ganesh, was crushed to death under a running vehicle in KV Palli mandal of Annamayya district by suspected red sanders smugglers and he succumbed to injuries while being shifted to the nearby hospital.