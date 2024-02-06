My life ambition is to build poverty-free State, says Naidu

Stating that his life ambition is to see to it that the State is poverty-free, TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday said that he wants to ensure that the assets created should reach the poor.

Addressing a huge public gathering at Gangadhara Nellore in Chittoor district as part of his ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ programme, Chandrababu Naidu said that his wish is that the Telugu community should be in number one position in the world. Calling upon the people to join him to save the State which has gone into a destructive mode in the past five years, the TDP supremo said that Andhra Pradesh should move towards the golden era but not towards the stone age.

“Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is now mentally disturbed as he is aware that he is getting defeated in the coming polls,” Chandrababu Naidu said and stated that the people too are now ready to send Mr Jagan home. Expressing concern that violent politics is on the rise in the State, he said that the situation in the State is now so bad that the people are migrating to other States in search of livelihood.

Making it clear that the TDP is not opposed to the volunteer system, Chandrababu said that the primary duty of these volunteers is to serve the people. “But I will not leave these volunteers if they serve only the YSRCP leaders and the interests of the party,” the TDP supremo said and felt that if they repose faith in Jagan ultimately they will have to go to jail.

Jagan is deliberately creating a sort of insecurity among the volunteers saying that if the TDP is back in power their services will be terminated, Chandrababu said and made it clear that if they serve the society their services will be safe and secure in the hands of the coming TDP government too. Chandrababu said that it was the TDP government that had introduced reforms in the power sector and stated that the coming TDP government also will ensure that there will be no power-cuts and quality power is supplied to the consumers.

Jagan is minting money by selling low quality liquor in the name of ‘J’ brand, he said that as soon as the TDP is back in power, quality liquor will be sold at reasonable prices. He asked as to why Jagan has not implemented total prohibition as promised to the people and said that the Chief Minister has borrowed Rs 25,000 cr by mortgaging the revenue being generated through liquor sale.

“Now it is for you to send this Bhasmasura home and when you press the button Jagan’s mind should get blocked,” Chandrababu remarked. Asserting that youth will be provided 20 lakh jobs in five years, the TDP supremo said that Rs 3,000 per month will be paid for each unemployed youth till they get jobs.

Chandrababu Naidu suspected that efforts are being made to delete votes through remote control and said that the I-PAC team has taken away some important documents from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), particularly those papers pertaining to Tirupati Assembly segment. The former chief minister demanded a CBI probe into the missing of crucial documents from the CEO office and said that the TDP will certainly ensure that the culprits are punished.

Making an appeal to the people not to vote for smugglers, he pointed out that Rs 50 cr being shifted from Tamil Nadu is looted by some unidentified persons. This incident has been pushed to the backdoor with a fear that facts will come to light if the case is investigated, he added.

Chandrababu Naidu strongly believed that Jagan will get defeated even in Pulivendula as the voters there too are unhappy with the YSRCP Government.