Venky’s next to have a Social Message

It is almost official that Victory Venkatesh will work with successful director Anil Ravipudi. The duo delivered two super hit films like F2 and F3. Anil Ravipudi is currently working on a script and the film is said to be a family entertainer set in a rural backdrop. The shooting formalities will kickstart in June this year and the film will head for a Sankranthi 2025 release. As per the new update, the film will have a social message about the importance of the roots from the village and the relationships.

The film delivers a message about not forgetting the families, parents and the native village. Dil Raju will produce the film on Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. More details will be announced soon. Venkatesh’s recent film Saindhav ended up as a massive disaster at the box-office. The actor is on a break and he will soon take up Rana Naidu: Season 2 that will be produced by Netflix.