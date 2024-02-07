Jack motion Poster: Siddhu Jonnalagadda Rocks with Guns

Star Boy Siddhu Jonnalagadda, who shot to fame with “DJ Tillu” is currently busy on a project with blockbuster director Bommarillu Bhaskar. Vaishnavi Chaitanya is playing the female lead in the film. It is bankrolled by the popular producer BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner. The project tentatively titled SVCC 37, shoot progressing at breakneck pace.

Today marks the birthday of actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda, and to celebrate, the filmmakers have released an eye-catching motion poster for his upcoming film, titled “Jack,” accompanied by the intriguing tagline “Konchem Crack.” The captivating motion poster prominently features Siddhu Jonnalagadda, instantly drawing attention. In it, he is depicted leaning against a wall, wielding a toy gun in his left hand and a real gun in his right.

While the poster doesn’t fully unveil Siddhu’s appearance, it hints at a look that promises to be stylish. The film will be made as hilarious entertainer. The cast and crew details are currently kept under wraps. More details about this exciting project will be announced soon.