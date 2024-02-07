Vishal clarifies on his Political Entry

Tamil actor Vishal is busy with a bunch of films. The actor is active in charity and played a crucial role in Nadigar Sangham elections. After Vijay announced that he is soon floating his own party, there are strong speculations that Vishal too will announce his political party and will make his political debut in Tamil Nadu. Vishal himself issued an official statement today about his political entry. Vishal confirmed that he has no plans of floating a political party for now but he said that he would continue to serve the people through his Fan Clubs.

Vishal hinted that he may take a call in the future years over his political debut. He thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for accepting him as an actor and he lauded the efforts of his Fan Club for the charity. He hinted at serving the people of every district of Tamil Nadu through his fan club. Vishal runs the Devi Foundation on his mother’s name through which he is helping thousands of poor students and farmers every year.