x
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Movie News

Vishal clarifies on his Political Entry

Published on February 7, 2024

Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Dream Inches Closer to Reality
KISSIK Lyrical Video | Pushpa 2 The Rule
Adani scam: Communists mounting pressure on Chandrababu Govt
Pulivendula Police Issue Legal Notices to YSRCP Leaders
NITI Aayog’s City-Based Economic Plans

Vishal clarifies on his Political Entry

Tamil actor Vishal is busy with a bunch of films. The actor is active in charity and played a crucial role in Nadigar Sangham elections. After Vijay announced that he is soon floating his own party, there are strong speculations that Vishal too will announce his political party and will make his political debut in Tamil Nadu. Vishal himself issued an official statement today about his political entry. Vishal confirmed that he has no plans of floating a political party for now but he said that he would continue to serve the people through his Fan Clubs.

Vishal hinted that he may take a call in the future years over his political debut. He thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for accepting him as an actor and he lauded the efforts of his Fan Club for the charity. He hinted at serving the people of every district of Tamil Nadu through his fan club. Vishal runs the Devi Foundation on his mother’s name through which he is helping thousands of poor students and farmers every year.

KISSIK Lyrical Video | Pushpa 2 The Rule
Exclusive: NTR’s Bollywood Outing on Cards
NC24: Naga Chaitanya & Karthik Dandu are ready to stun

Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Dream Inches Closer to Reality
KISSIK Lyrical Video | Pushpa 2 The Rule
Adani scam: Communists mounting pressure on Chandrababu Govt
Pulivendula Police Issue Legal Notices to YSRCP Leaders
NITI Aayog’s City-Based Economic Plans

Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Dream Inches Closer to Reality
Adani scam: Communists mounting pressure on Chandrababu Govt
Pulivendula Police Issue Legal Notices to YSRCP Leaders

