x
Switch to: తెలుగు
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Krish and Anushka film on Cards

Published on February 7, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Dream Inches Closer to Reality
image
KISSIK Lyrical Video | Pushpa 2 The Rule
image
Adani scam: Communists mounting pressure on Chandrababu Govt
image
Pulivendula Police Issue Legal Notices to YSRCP Leaders
image
NITI Aayog’s City-Based Economic Plans

Krish and Anushka film on Cards

Talented director Krish has been occupied with Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the shoot came to a halt after Pawan Kalyan turned busy with politics. There are several other projects and Pawan Kalyan will take up OG first. So, Krish has ample time left to resume the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He penned a women-centric film and narrated it to Anushka. The top actress gave her nod and the filming started recently and it is happening in Odisha currently.

Krish’s home banner First Frame Entertainments are the producers and this untitled film is expected to have a theatrical release this year. Krish is expected to announce the details of the cast, crew members of the film along with the title soon. This is Anushka’s next film after Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty.

Next Nani to shoot for two films simultaneously Previous Vishal clarifies on his Political Entry
else

TRENDING

image
KISSIK Lyrical Video | Pushpa 2 The Rule
image
Exclusive: NTR’s Bollywood Outing on Cards
image
NC24: Naga Chaitanya & Karthik Dandu are ready to stun

Latest

image
Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Dream Inches Closer to Reality
image
KISSIK Lyrical Video | Pushpa 2 The Rule
image
Adani scam: Communists mounting pressure on Chandrababu Govt
image
Pulivendula Police Issue Legal Notices to YSRCP Leaders
image
NITI Aayog’s City-Based Economic Plans

Most Read

image
Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Dream Inches Closer to Reality
image
Adani scam: Communists mounting pressure on Chandrababu Govt
image
Pulivendula Police Issue Legal Notices to YSRCP Leaders

Related Articles

How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style Anjali in colorful mode Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame Rashi Singh Hot Looks Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby