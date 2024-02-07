Krish and Anushka film on Cards

Talented director Krish has been occupied with Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the shoot came to a halt after Pawan Kalyan turned busy with politics. There are several other projects and Pawan Kalyan will take up OG first. So, Krish has ample time left to resume the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He penned a women-centric film and narrated it to Anushka. The top actress gave her nod and the filming started recently and it is happening in Odisha currently.

Krish’s home banner First Frame Entertainments are the producers and this untitled film is expected to have a theatrical release this year. Krish is expected to announce the details of the cast, crew members of the film along with the title soon. This is Anushka’s next film after Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty.