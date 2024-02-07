x
Switch to: తెలుగు
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nani to shoot for two films simultaneously

Published on February 7, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Dream Inches Closer to Reality
image
KISSIK Lyrical Video | Pushpa 2 The Rule
image
Adani scam: Communists mounting pressure on Chandrababu Govt
image
Pulivendula Police Issue Legal Notices to YSRCP Leaders
image
NITI Aayog’s City-Based Economic Plans

Nani to shoot for two films simultaneously

Natural Star Nani has done an interesting set of films and his last film Hi Nanna is a class film. He is shooting for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and the film releases this year. The film is an action thriller and Vivek Athreya is the director. Nani has given his nod for two new films. Balagam Venu will direct a film and it is said to be a native periodic love story set in Telangana backdrop. Dil Raju is the producer of this untitled film.

Nani also has given his nod for Sujeeth who is directing OG with Pawan Kalyan. Impressed with the idea pitched by Sujeeth, Nani gave his nod. The film will have its formal launch and the regular shoot will start very soon. DVV Danayya will produce this project too. Nani will shoot for two simultaneous films once he is done with the shoot of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The actor is also in talks for several new projects that will be announced soon.

Next Finance Minister Buggana presents Rs 2,86,389 cr budget Previous Krish and Anushka film on Cards
else

TRENDING

image
KISSIK Lyrical Video | Pushpa 2 The Rule
image
Exclusive: NTR’s Bollywood Outing on Cards
image
NC24: Naga Chaitanya & Karthik Dandu are ready to stun

Latest

image
Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Dream Inches Closer to Reality
image
KISSIK Lyrical Video | Pushpa 2 The Rule
image
Adani scam: Communists mounting pressure on Chandrababu Govt
image
Pulivendula Police Issue Legal Notices to YSRCP Leaders
image
NITI Aayog’s City-Based Economic Plans

Most Read

image
Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Dream Inches Closer to Reality
image
Adani scam: Communists mounting pressure on Chandrababu Govt
image
Pulivendula Police Issue Legal Notices to YSRCP Leaders

Related Articles

How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style Anjali in colorful mode Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame Rashi Singh Hot Looks Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby