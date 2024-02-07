Nani to shoot for two films simultaneously

Natural Star Nani has done an interesting set of films and his last film Hi Nanna is a class film. He is shooting for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and the film releases this year. The film is an action thriller and Vivek Athreya is the director. Nani has given his nod for two new films. Balagam Venu will direct a film and it is said to be a native periodic love story set in Telangana backdrop. Dil Raju is the producer of this untitled film.

Nani also has given his nod for Sujeeth who is directing OG with Pawan Kalyan. Impressed with the idea pitched by Sujeeth, Nani gave his nod. The film will have its formal launch and the regular shoot will start very soon. DVV Danayya will produce this project too. Nani will shoot for two simultaneous films once he is done with the shoot of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The actor is also in talks for several new projects that will be announced soon.