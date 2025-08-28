Kanya Kumari Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.25/5

The audience are not showing much interest in watching small-budget films and those without stars. There should be a wow factor to pull the audience to the theatres. The teaser and trailer of a small attempt named ‘Kanya Kumari’ caught everyone’s attention. Telugu actress Madhu Shalini joined the film as a co-producer and Bunny Vas came on board to distribute the film. Kanya Kumari is a love story set in Srikakulam district and is a struggle between an aspiring farmer and a girl who loves to lead a modern life. Watch Kanya Kumari to know about the story and what happens.

Story:

Kanya Kumari happens in a village named Boddupadu in Srikakulam district. Kanya Kumari (Geeth Saini) is a good student and she dreams of becoming a Software Engineer and settling well. But because of her family situation, Kanya Kumari completes degree and she works as a sales girl in a cloth showroom. She aims of marrying a software professional to achieve her dream. Tirupathi (Sri Charan) dreams of turning a farmer and settle in his village. This happens to be his childhood dream. He leads a simple and peaceful life in his village through farming. He proposes to his schoolmate Kanya Kumari and the rest of the film is about what happens next.

Analysis:

Kanya Kumari is the story of an aspiring girl who dreams of doing a Software job. Her characterization is well written and she alones carries the major conflict of the film. Due to her family restrictions and financial situations, Kanya Kumari completes a degree and compromises on her career. Her interactions with her friends who are in IT career are well written. They narrate the depth of the heroine’s character in the film. The audience will connect well to her role and her characterization brings a lot of sympathy. The director penned an organic love story but Kanya Kumari’s main target dominates the entire love story in the film.

The director has chosen a poetic path to narrate the love story by linking it well to farming in various stages. The story starts with the flashback episodes and they are well written. While the heroine’s characterization is strongly written, the hero’s role is ok. The director failed to explain or narrate why Tirupathi has developed so much love towards his schoolmate. The reasons for his love towards Kanya Kumari are not explained. The second half turns quite dull because of Tirupathi’s role. Some of the episodes are completely forceful and they hardly make an impact. The second half of Kanya Kumari is also stretched and boring for the most of the time. The engagement episode during the pre-climax along with the realization of the heroine’s family scene are quite convincing. The climax ends on a convenient note.

Performances:

Geeth Saini fits well in the role of Kanya Kumari and she has done a fabulous job throughout the film. She fits well as a village girl and her characterization is well written. She excelled well in the engagement scene and the emotional episode during the climax. Sri Charan has been decent as Tirupathi. His character should have been written well. Bhadram and Muralidhar Goud played their parts well.

The songs are not well registered in Kanya Kumari but the background score is good and it adds freshness for the episodes. The cinematography work in Kanya Kumari is decent. Most of the film is shot in real locations of Srikakulam. The director and his team managed to get the right accent to match the nativity and the locations. The dialogues are good and the production values are ok as there are a lot of restrictions on this small budget attempt.

Telugu360 Rating: 2.25/5