Kavitha’s Emotional Farewell and Eashwar’s New Role

In a significant political development, Eashwar has been elected as the new honorary president of the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) at the BRS headquarters in Hyderabad, reportedly with the support of party chief K. Chandrashekar Rao and working president K.T. Rama Rao. The change comes at a time of turbulence for the BRS, with defections and growing dissent. TBGKS, the powerful union of Singareni Collieries employees, has long been central to the Telangana movement, making this shift significant.

Kavitha’s Letter to Workers

Reacting to her removal, BRS MLC K. Kavitha issued an emotional letter to the Singareni workforce. While congratulating Mr. Eashwar, she questioned the legality of the election, calling it a violation of union rules and labour laws. She thanked the workers for their trust since 2015, recalling her role in restoring compassionate appointments, securing fee reimbursements for employees’ children, and pushing for dependent jobs and free power in workers’ quarters. “I worked like a sister to every worker’s family,” she wrote.

Kavitha alleged political conspiracies behind her ouster, claiming vested interests were trying to weaken worker unity. She also expressed hurt over internal party rifts, pointing out that her private letter to her father KCR had once been leaked to malign her.

Despite the setback, she reassured workers: “I may not hold the post, but my bond with you remains strong. I will continue to stand by you in all struggles.”