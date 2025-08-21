x
Home > Movie News

Megastar’s Birthday Bash in Goa

Published on August 21, 2025 by sankar

Megastar’s Birthday Bash in Goa

Megastar Chiranjeevi will turn 70 tomorrow and the actor is on a break. He flew off to Goa along with his family members in a private jet this morning. He will celebrate his 70th birthday in Goa along with his family members and close friends. After a relaxing holiday, Chiranjeevi and family will return back to Hyderabad by the weekend. There are a lot of surprises loading for Mega fans on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

The teaser of Vishwambara will be out this evening. The title announcement and the video of Anil Ravipudi’s film will be out tomorrow. Chiranjeevi and Bobby’s film announcement will be made tomorrow. The grand birthday celebrations of Chiranjeevi in the presence of Mega fans will take place tonight in Shilpakala Vedika. It would be a memorable birthday for Megastar as there are a lot of announcements. Chiranjeevi will soon resume the shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s film and the next schedule starts after the Union strike concludes.

