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Home > Movie News

Setback for Tamannaah in Madras High Court

Published on April 16, 2026 by swathy

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Setback for Tamannaah in Madras High Court

Today, the Madras High Court has dismissed an appeal that was filed by actress Tamannaah in which the actress challenged rejecting the payment of Rs 1 crores as damage claims against Power Soaps Limited. The actress filed the plea over unauthorized use of her images to promote the brand. The brand used the pictures of Tamannaah after the agreement expired. Tamannaah had an agreement with Power Soaps in 2008 and it expired in October 2009.

The actress complained that her images were used after the agreement expired and she demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore. The judge dismissed her plea saying that she could not establish any connection between the Power Soaps and the alleged misuse of her images. The Madras High Court has now supported the decision of the Single Bench and this is a setback for Tamannaah.

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