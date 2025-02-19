KCR visits Secunderabad Passport Office

Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao visited Regional Passport Office at Secunderabad on Wednesday. The veteran leader visited Passport Office along with his wife Kalvakuntla Shoba for renewal of Passport.

Former MP Joginpally Santosh and KCR’s personal staff accompanied BRS chief during his visit. As former CM visited the Passport Office, officials took special care to ensure hassle-free experience. Regional Passport Officer Snehaja Jonnalagadda has personally welcomed KCR couple and completed all the formalities.

KCR has celebrated his 71st birthday just two days ago and his fans and supporters wished him long and health way. It is said that KCR is planning to go to USA next month and therefore renewed his passport.

Since BRS was voted out of power, KCR has been keeping a low profile. He has been spending most of his time at Erravelli farm house. Even if BRS leaders and other important people want to meet KCR, they are invited to farm house only. Thus septuagenarian leader has been leading a relaxed life.

KCR has been mostly keeping himself away from high pitched political issues, quite surprisingly. However he is taking time out to visit family functions and private celebrations. Continuing this holiday vibes, KCR is planning to fly abroad soon.