Puri Jagannadh working on one more Sequel?

Puri Jagannadh is one of the most sensational directors of Telugu cinema. He has delivered back-to-back duds through Liger and Double iSmart. He has been on a break and is working on a couple of scripts. As per the update, Puri Jagannadh is working on the sequel of Golimaar that featured Gopichand in the lead role. Golimaar ended up as a decent hit. He recently pitched the idea to Gopichand and the actor is quite excited about working with Puri Jagannadh again.

Bellamkonda Suresh is the frontrunner to produce the sequel of Golimaar. Puri Jagannadh has worked on a couple of scripts after the debacle of Double iSmart. But with all the heroes occupied, he picked up Golimaar sequel. Gopichand is in talks with Jil fame Radha Krishna Kumar for a film and one more interesting film to be directed by Sankalp Reddy. It is unclear for now which project would roll first. An official announcement is awaited.