Junior Movie review

Telugu360 Rating 2.5/5

Several aspiring youngsters work hard to impress the audience with their performance, dance moves and comic timing. Youngster Kireeti, son of businessman Gali Janardhan Reddy is making his debut as actor with Junior, a film that is made on a big-budget. Sreeleela is the leading lady and some of the top technicians like Senthil Kumar and Devi Sri Prasad worked for Junior. Bankrolled by Sai Korrapati, Junior is slated for release today. Here is the review of Junior:

Story:

Abhi (Kireeti) is a new age student while his father (Ravichandran) has old age thoughts. There is a generation gap between them while his father pampers Abhi so much. Abhi escapes from the love of his father and he falls in love with Spoorthi (Sreeleela). He joins an MNC for her but he gets into a tussle with the daughter of the CEO Vijaya (Genelia) on day one. But there is a twist to the plot, setting moves to a rural place for a purpose. Rest of the film is an attempted emotinal drama

Analysis:

Junior is a film that banks to elevate the strengths of Kireeti. He is well presented and he performed well as Abhi. His dance moves are the major highlight of the film. Junior opens with a massive action stunt and it looks stylish and it is followed by an introduction song which is well picturized. Soon, Sreeleela is introduced as Spoorthy and the love story is narrated along with entertainment. Kireeti impressed the audience in the first ten minutes and brought a strong impression about his acting skills. Then the film shifts into an office and the first half ends with a twist during the interval. The interval bang offers a lead for the second half of the film.

The second half of Junior could have been far more engaging if it had focused on the IT office setting, the drama around the CEO’s chair, and the internal politics within that space. A narrative built around a power struggle between Genelia and Kireeti would’ve felt fresh and appealing -something even the average viewer would naturally expect.

But the story takes a rural turn. The plot shifts to Vizianagaram under the banner of a “village development program,” which ends up reminding audiences of films like Maharshi and Srimanthudu. Interestingly, Junior was launched five years ago , had it released back then, it might’ve felt somewhat novel. But cinema has evolved significantly over the last five years, and the director failed to update the story accordingly.

The Villain is introduced in a grand manner in the first half but he is wasted completely. His role is stressed before the climax to bring a conclusion for the film. Viral Vayyari, the super hit song from the album is well picturized and placed. The emotional stuff of Abhi with his father is well presented during the climax. The second half of Junior is a mixed bag but it is passable.

Performances:

Kireeti makes a perfect debut with Junior. He excelled with his dance moves and he did the action episodes with utmost ease. The emotional episodes are well written and presented. Junior will help Kireeti to get many new roles and it makes a perfect debut for this youngster. Sreeleela got very small role. She is rarely seen in the second half and her role has no prominence. Genelia gets an author backed role and she played her part adequate. Rao Ramesh and Ravichandran did their roles well.

Kireeti is the son of Businessman Gali Janardhan Reddy. The makers have invested a bomb on the film and every frame looks super rich. Some of the top technicians like Senthil Kumar and Devi Sri Prasad worked for Junior. The cinematography work is good. The director should have focused more on the second half of the film and the climax ends on a decent note.

Positives:

Debut hero Kireeti’s All round performance

Viral Vayyari Song

Superb Production values

Family’s Flashback story

Negatives:

Weak story

Amateurish Direction

Dated concept

Verdict:

As a launchpad, the film JUNIOR does its job ;but as a cinematic experience, it falls way short.

Story:

Telugu360 Rating 2.5/5