Shocker: Sitaare Zameen Par HD Copy Leaked

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan had big plans through Sitaare Zameen Par and he wanted to bring the audience to the theatres and give them an experience. He strongly stood against the early OTT Deals and he rejected several OTT deals offered by the digital giants. He made sure that Sitaare Zameen Par will not stream on any digital platform before eight weeks of the theatrical release. He has been successful and Sitaare Zameen Par is doing well in theatres. The film is still minting good money over the weekends.

Sitaare Zameen Par also gave a hope of having a long run in theatres if there is no early digital release. But here comes a shock. The HD copy of Sitaare Zameen Par has been leaked online and it is now available on most of the pirated websites and platforms. This is a huge dent for the OTT revenue of Sitaare Zameen Par. Aamir Khan and his team are trying their best to prevent further damage. Aamir Khan is in plans to release Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube on a pay-per-view basis. There is no clarity about the digital release of Sitaare Zameen Par for now. He immediately has to work hard to remove the film from all the pirated platforms.