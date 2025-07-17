x
Home > Politics

SIT to Question Bandi Sanjay in Phone Tapping Case

Published on July 17, 2025 by swathy

SIT to Question Bandi Sanjay in Phone Tapping Case

Bandi Sanjay Demands Transparency on Farm Loan Waivers

Bandi Sanjay, former BJP state president, has long been vocal about the alleged phone tapping conducted during the previous BRS government’s tenure. He accused the then administration of tapping the phones of him, his family members, and personal staff to disrupt BJP’s political activities. Sanjay has claimed that these surveillance actions were part of a larger effort to suppress opposition voices.

Currently, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the phone tapping allegations, focusing on the role of officials involved. As part of the investigation, statements are being recorded from those who were allegedly tapped. Recently, TPCC chief Mahesh Goud appeared before the SIT and gave his deposition. Authorities are now preparing to record Bandi Sanjay’s statement as well.

Political leaders have alleged that hundreds of Congress leaders’ phones were tapped during the BRS regime, causing significant political damage, with some candidates losing elections as a result. Bandi Sanjay, a Union Minister, has also voiced similar concerns, asserting that BJP leaders’ phones were tapped more extensively than Congress leaders’. He has pledged to appear before the SIT soon to give his statement and has demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI for further investigation.

There is now widespread anticipation about Bandi Sanjay’s upcoming testimony, which could prove crucial in the case. The public and political circles are keenly watching how he responds and the extent of his cooperation with the investigation.

The SIT inquiry is gaining momentum following the arrival of Prabhakar Rao from the United States, intensifying the probe into the phone tapping scandal in Telangana. Recently, the SIT issued another notice to Bandi Sanjay, seeking his presence for questioning and requesting additional time for the investigation. Reports suggest that Sanjay has agreed to appear on July 24. The questioning is scheduled to take place at the Lake View Guest House in Hyderabad.

else

