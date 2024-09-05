x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
View all stories
Home > Politics

Know Measures To Arrange Ganesh Mandap

Published on September 5, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Official: Google Campus in Visakhapatnam
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 starts Rolling
image
Allu Arjun plans a National Tour
image
Mohan Babu moves Lunch Motion petition in High Court
image
Hyderabad airport gets AI push

Know Measures To Arrange Ganesh Mandap

The season of Vinayaka Chavithi is around and Hyderabad is on the top when it comes to the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturdhi. Vinayaka Chavithi is celebrated on September 7th this year and several arrangements are made by the government of Telangana. The Hyderabad cops have issued strict instructions for the celebrations.

Congress government along with Hyderabad Police released a few precautionary measures in process to arrange Ganesh mandaps. The police warned the organisers about the mishaps and told they will be fully responsible if anything happens around.

Every one who is installing Ganesh mandaps with idols have to acquire prior permission by applying online. No permanent constructions should be done for erecting the idols.

The committees should be responsible for any damage done because of rains or any disaster. Special care should be taken considering the harsh weather conditions.

The government of Telangana grants free electricity for all the Ganesh mandaps. Special permission has to be taken from the respective DSP in case if there are any cultural events or activities happening. They are restricted before 10 PM everyday. No gambling activities are allowed near the Ganesh mandaps and there should be no financial transactions.

Alcohol and usage of fire crackers are strictly prohibited. There should be three volunteers present int he premises round the clock.

-Sanyogita

Next Konatham Dileep’s arrest was only a matter of time Previous All eyes on NTR’s Devara Trailer
else

TRENDING

image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 starts Rolling
image
Allu Arjun plans a National Tour
image
Mohan Babu moves Lunch Motion petition in High Court

Latest

image
Official: Google Campus in Visakhapatnam
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 starts Rolling
image
Allu Arjun plans a National Tour
image
Mohan Babu moves Lunch Motion petition in High Court
image
Hyderabad airport gets AI push

Most Read

image
Official: Google Campus in Visakhapatnam
image
Hyderabad airport gets AI push
image
Religious Belief Kills A 8 Year Old Girl In Andhra Pradesh Church

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire