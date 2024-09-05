Know Measures To Arrange Ganesh Mandap

The season of Vinayaka Chavithi is around and Hyderabad is on the top when it comes to the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturdhi. Vinayaka Chavithi is celebrated on September 7th this year and several arrangements are made by the government of Telangana. The Hyderabad cops have issued strict instructions for the celebrations.

Congress government along with Hyderabad Police released a few precautionary measures in process to arrange Ganesh mandaps. The police warned the organisers about the mishaps and told they will be fully responsible if anything happens around.

Every one who is installing Ganesh mandaps with idols have to acquire prior permission by applying online. No permanent constructions should be done for erecting the idols.

The committees should be responsible for any damage done because of rains or any disaster. Special care should be taken considering the harsh weather conditions.

The government of Telangana grants free electricity for all the Ganesh mandaps. Special permission has to be taken from the respective DSP in case if there are any cultural events or activities happening. They are restricted before 10 PM everyday. No gambling activities are allowed near the Ganesh mandaps and there should be no financial transactions.

Alcohol and usage of fire crackers are strictly prohibited. There should be three volunteers present int he premises round the clock.

-Sanyogita