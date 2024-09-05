Konatham Dileep’s arrest was only a matter of time

Telangana Cyber Crime Police detained Konatham Dileep, who is heading BRS party’s social media wing. While police still have not given any press statement, it is believed, he has been arrested on the charges of spreading misinformation and fake news over Jainur incident, allegedly relating to the rape of an Adivasi woman.

BRS working president KTR immediately condemned Konatham Dileep’s arrest, terming it an autocratic and undemocratic practice. While the debate over ‘Whether Konatham Dileep’s arrest is correct or not?’ will continue, one thing which had been certain was, Telangana political circles expected this development.

As the power changed hands from BRS to Congress, the political equations and power dynamics are also changing. While the powerful guys and influencers who prospered during BRS rule are slowly fading out, new faces are emerging in Congress rule.

In this changing scenario, Konatham Dileep belonged to previous BRS regime. Moreover he is very close to KTR. Besides leading BRS social media wing, Konatham Dileep also served as Telangana Digital Media director under KCR’s rule.

A techie, writer and entrepreneur Konatham Dileep took active part in Telangana movement. He had set up a web portal named Mission Telangana to spread the message of Telangana during the movement. Eventually became close to KTR. He became so close that KTR personally picked him to lead the newly formed Telangana Digital Media Wing.

Being loyal to KTR, Konatham Dileep played a proactive role in promoting KCR Government’s successes and BRS party in social media. He almost worked like a committed BRS leader.

Even after the change of Government, Konatham Dileep continued same speed and left no stone unturned to attack ruling Congress. This overzealous attitude definitely did not go down well with Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government, leading to his arrest.

