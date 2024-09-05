All eyes on NTR’s Devara Trailer

Young Tiger NTR is done with the shoot of Devara and the first installment of the film will hit the screens on September 27th across the globe. Koratala Siva is the director and three songs from the film are out and they are on the top of the music charts. All eyes are now focused on the trailer of the film. The release trailers are playing a crucial role on the openings of every film. The trailers are becoming the deciding factors whether to watch it in theatres. The team of Devara is taking special care after considering the ongoing trend. The trailer cut of Devara is ready and it lasts for 2 minutes and 10 seconds. Koratala Siva and his team are giving final touches for the trailer.

The complete cut of the trailer will be ready by this weekend. The discussions are going on about the trailer release date. No event has been conducted till date and the team is discussing about releasing the trailer on a large stage. Devara release is three weeks away and the promotional plan is chalked out currently. An update on the trailer date is expected this weekend. Koratala Siva is working on the final runtime of the film. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine and Anirudh is the music director. Devara is jointly produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts.