CM Revanth Reddy gets invite from Khairatabad Ganesh Committee

Published on September 5, 2024 by

CM Revanth Reddy gets invite from Khairatabad Ganesh Committee

Members of Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee invited Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to visit the famed Ganesh pandal and take part in the festivities. They have requested CM to take part in the special pooja to be performed on Saturday.

Ganesh Chaturthi festivities will start on September 7 and already Ganesh idols are reaching mandaps all over Hyderabad. This year Khairatabad Utsav Committee members have erected 70-ft Ganesh idol, marking the 70th year of Khairatabad Ganesh celebrations.

Khairatabad Ganesh idol is popular not just in Hyderabad but all over the Telugu states. Every year lakhs of devotees from across AP and Telangana visit Khairatabad Ganesh mandap to have glimpse of the celebrated Ganesh idol.

Keeping in view its popularity, Khairatabad Ganesh Committee members take utmost care to come up with attractive and meaningful idol design every year. This year Ganesh idol will appear as Sapta Mukhi Shakti Maha Vinayakudu, with seven faces.

Besides Ganesh idol, an idol of Ayodhya Rama will also be present at the mandap as an additional attraction, for the devotees.

Thanking Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee members for the invite, CM Revanth Reddy assured them of participating in the special pooja to be held on the first day of 11-day long celebrations.

