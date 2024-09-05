Facts behind Encroachments over Hasmathpet Lake

The Telangana Revenue Department has issued a notice to all structures built within the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone of Bon (Boin) Cheruvu, also known as Hasmathpet Lake in Balanagar.

The notice demands the voluntary removal of all encroachments and illegal constructions that are outside the permitted limits of the lakes by Monday, September 2. The department has warned of taking action, including demolishing the structures and imposing fines on individuals involved in the encroachments, if the notice is not complied with.

The notice, dated Tuesday, August 27, gives a seven-day deadline for the removal of all illegal constructions. This action is a result of the Telangana High Court’s order to district collectors regarding encroachments in the city’s water bodies.

The collector of the Medchal-Malkajgiri district had directed the irrigation and revenue department officials to conduct joint inspections around the century-old Hasmathpet Lake, and they found illegal constructions near the lake, reporting their findings to the collector.

The Prem Sagar Enclave is owned by Congress Mancherial MLA Premsagar Rao, who has encroached upon the lake. The residents and locals are demanding the government to take an action against Congress MLA Premsagar Rao. Can the government officials take a swift action on Premsagar Rao and others who are involved in acquiring permissions and making illegal constructions in and around Hasmathpet lake?

-Sanyogita