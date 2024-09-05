x
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Rajinikanth repeats the strategy of Jailer

Rajinikanth repeats the strategy of Jailer

Jailer happens to be the biggest hit of Rajinikanth in his career. The veteran actor loved the script of the film but he played a common man who balanced the heroism along with actors like Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff. In some of the episodes, these actors carried the film forward. Any actor needs guts to accept it and offer the major portions to other actors. This worked bigtime for Jailer and Rajinikanth seems to be repeating the same with his next film Coolie. The film will have Nagarjuna, Upendra, Satyaraj, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan playing prominent roles. It is unclear if they are cameos or prominent ones.

But Rajinikanth is strictly repeating the strategy of Jailer. A bunch of actors will be seen along with Rajinikanth in Coolie and this is a huge advantage for the film. Coolie is an action drama that discusses about gold smuggling mafia and it is directed by Lokesh Kangaraj. Sun Pictures are the producers and Anirudh is scoring the music and background score. Coolie hits the screens next year.

