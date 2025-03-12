Land Regularization Act to Benefit Many in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government is set to implement the Land Regularization Act which will enable registration of houses without property documents for many poor families in Vijayawada. This process was paused due to MLC elections and will soon resume with the issuance of title deeds. People are welcoming the government’s decision to regularize encroachments on non-objectionable government lands. The coalition government has issued GO Number 30 with guidelines for land regularization in both rural and urban areas. The government has announced that these regularization titles will be issued in women’s names.

October 15, 2016, has been declared as the cut-off date. Properties up to 150 square yards will be regularized free of cost. Ownership rights will be granted two years after providing the convenience deed. For properties exceeding 151 square yards, registration fees must be paid based on the construction. The government has clarified that encroachments on layout lands, canals, riverbanks, areas designated in master plans or zonal plans, and water resources department lands will not be regularized.

For regularization, registered documents, property tax payments, electricity bills, and water bills will be considered, the government revealed. Officials say the application process for regularization will begin soon. Ward staff under tahsildars’ supervision will identify encroached areas and display eligible beneficiaries’ lists at village and ward secretariats. After addressing objections, tahsildars will submit final lists to sub-collectors. Appeals can be made to Joint Collectors within 30 days. Nearly one lakh people in VMC jurisdiction alone are expected to receive rights over their homes through this initiative, bringing relief to many poor families.