Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Home > Movie News

Prabhas To Juggle Between Three Films In 2025

Published on March 12, 2025 by nymisha

Prabhas To Juggle Between Three Films In 2025

Prabhas emerged as the biggest pan-Indian star from South after Baahubali franchise. The actor is also charging big remuneration and is doing back-to-back films. He is also known to fly to Europe during his breaks and spends quality time with his close friends. The actor is also a relaxed man and is taking long breaks from the past two years though he has a lot of films lined up. 2025 is said to be the busiest year for Prabhas as an actor. He has allocated bulk dates for Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji, a periodic drama and the shoot of the film is expected to be completed very soon.

He also has Raja Saab directed by Maruthi. Four songs along with the patch work is pending and he has to complete the shoot at the earliest. Prabhas has allocated bulk dates for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and shoot starts in June in Hyderabad. Sandeep Reddy sought bulk dates and he has plans to complete the shoot of the portions of Prabhas in six months. Prabhas has to allocate the second half of 2025 for Spirit. Before this, he has to complete Raja Saab and Fauji. Prabhas has to work without major breaks to complete the shoots of these films. 2025 is the busiest for Prabhas.

