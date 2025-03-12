Exclusive: Ram Charan gets a Bollywood Offer

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is shooting for a sports drama which is yet to be titled. Buchi Babu Sana is the director and the shoot of the film is expected to complete later this year. He has a commitment for Sukumar but the top director wanted a long time to commence the shoot. He wants to spend a year on the script and Sukumar also has commitments for his production house Sukumar Writings. Ram Charan is keen to complete one more film in this while and he has initiated talks with various filmmakers.

Bollywood producer Madhu Mantena shares a great bond with Ram Charan and he usually hosts Charan when he is in Mumbai. Madhu Mantena is discussing a script with Ram Charan. A couple of Hindi directors are in talks and they are in the early stages. For now nothing has been finalized but Charan is committed to Madhu Mantena if he finds the right script and a director. More details are expected to be announced soon.