Legendary Singeetam Heaps Praises On Champion Song

Legendary filmmaker Singeetam Sreenivasa Rao, who offered valuable creative inputs during the script work of Kalki 2898 AD, has expressed his admiration for the first song from Champion.

The musical promotions of Champion, starring young hero Roshan and Anaswara Rajan, started with the release of the rustic melody Gira Gira Gingiraagirey.

The track stands out with its electrifying beats and folk-inspired flavour. It has received widespread appreciation, and Singeetam Sreenivasa Rao found it particularly enchanting.

He conveyed his admiration to the makers during a video call, stating that after Vachinde from Sekhar Kammula’s Fidaa, Gira Gira is the song he has liked the most.

With music composed by Mickey J Meyer, vocals by Ram Miriyala, and lyrics by Kasarla Shyam, the song’s appeal is further elevated by its captivating visuals, charming chemistry between the lead pair, and energetic choreography.

Directed by National Award–winner Pradeep Advaitham, and produced by Swapna Cinemas, along with Anandi Art Creations and Concept Films, Champion is scheduled for release on Christmas Day, December 25th.