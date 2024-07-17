x
Home > Politics

Lokesh intervention brings home a man from Kuwait

Published on July 17, 2024 by

Lokesh intervention brings home a man from Kuwait

Spread the love

The intervention of Minister for Human Resources Nara Lokesh brought a man from Kuwait to his native in Madanapalli on Wednesday. The man, Siva, posted a video on social media pleading with people to bring him back home.

He posted the video explaining his difficulty to work in Kuwait and wanted to come back to his home. He pleaded with the people to help him. The video reached Minister Lokesh, who directed the TDP NRI team to help Siva.

Siva said that he went to Kuwait to earn money as he fell in the debt trap at home. He was told to give water to the sheep. But when he went there, there were sheep, goats, chickens, birds, plants and trees to be covered. He said he could not water all these and sought some helper. The owner did not care for him, he said.

As the days passed, it had become very difficult for him to work and satisfy the owner. The bore and the motor also did not work and the owner never got them repaired. Still, he was asked to water the plants, trees, birds, goats and sheep, he said.

“I was not given drinking water there by the owner. He asked me to drink the water in the well, which was too hot,” Siva said. He further said that life had become unbearable for him as he was also asked to sleep outside. The weather there was too hot and he could not sleep outside, he said.

Under these circumstances, he posted a video on social media requesting people to help him. The video reached minister Lokesh. He said that Lokesh’s men have reached him and helped him to come back to his native village in Annamayya district. He thanked the minister and the TDP NRI team for their support with which he could see his wife and children.

