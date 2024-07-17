Nara Lokesh’s Open Invitation to NASSCOM

Spread the love

After the TDP government took office, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu focused on attracting investments to the state. Recently, he met with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Vietnamese electric vehicle company VinFast. He requested a Rs 60,000 crore investment to establish an oil refinery.

Following in his father’s footsteps, CBN’s son and Minister for Information Technology, Communication, and Industries, Nara Lokesh, has also begun his own investment outreach. He invited the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) to Andhra Pradesh, addressing their concerns about IT services expansion and relocation in the state.

Responding to NASSCOM’s letter expressing disappointment over Karnataka’s new employment bill, Lokesh took to social media to invite them to relocate to Vizag.

Nara Lokesh wrote, “Dear NASSCOM members, We understand your disappointment. We welcome you to expand or relocate your businesses to our IT, IT services, AI, and data centre cluster in Vizag. We will offer you best-in-class facilities, uninterrupted power, infrastructure, and the most suitable skilled talent for your IT enterprise with no restrictions from the Government. Andhra Pradesh is ready to welcome you. Please get in touch!”

-Sanyogita