Janhvi Kapoor glows in shimmer
Aahana Kumra slay in style
Malaika Vasupal’s Glows With Nature
Neha Shetty Sizzles In Saree
Prabhas Unseen Pictures
Must Watch Movies Of Prabhas
Prabhas Birthday Special
Turmeric & Curcumin : Health Benefits
Mrunal Thakur: Sun-kissed
Unhealthy Food List
Alia bhatt festive vibes with pink lehenga
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Top Bollywood production house picks up Baby Remake

Published on July 18, 2024 by ratnasri

Baby is a sensation in Telugu cinema and the film will remain as a cult classic. Sai Rajesh who directed the original is in plans to remake the film in Hindi. Top producer Madhu Mantena who produced many films through collaborations has floated his new production house Phantom Studios recently. He also signed Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram for a film recently. Madhu Mantena is all set to co-produce Baby in Hindi and the discussions are in the final stages. The cast and crew members are currently being finalized and an official announcement will be made soon.

Sai Rajesh has completed scripting for the film in Hindi. Phantom Studios in association with SKN and Geetha Arts will produce the remake in Hindi. More details are expected to be announced soon officially.

Next Exclusive: Change of Plans for Prabhas in his Lineup Previous Nara Lokesh's Open Invitation to NASSCOM
