Top Bollywood production house picks up Baby Remake

Baby is a sensation in Telugu cinema and the film will remain as a cult classic. Sai Rajesh who directed the original is in plans to remake the film in Hindi. Top producer Madhu Mantena who produced many films through collaborations has floated his new production house Phantom Studios recently. He also signed Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram for a film recently. Madhu Mantena is all set to co-produce Baby in Hindi and the discussions are in the final stages. The cast and crew members are currently being finalized and an official announcement will be made soon.

Sai Rajesh has completed scripting for the film in Hindi. Phantom Studios in association with SKN and Geetha Arts will produce the remake in Hindi. More details are expected to be announced soon officially.