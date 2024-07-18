Exclusive: Change of Plans for Prabhas in his Lineup

x
Pan-Indian star Prabhas is currently holidaying in Europe and the actor is expected to return back to India soon. On his return, he will kick-start the shoot of Maruthi’s film and he will complete the shoot in quick schedules. Prabhas has signed two new films: Spirit to be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Fauji in the direction of Hanu Raghavapudi. There is a delay in the scripting and pre-production work of Spirit and Prabhas decided to commence the shoot of Fauji. Hanu Raghavapudi is planning the schedules and the shoot of the film will start in October.

Spirit is pushed to early next year and Prabhas will shoot for both these films simultaneously in 2025. Hanu’s film is a periodic drama and Prabhas has to allocate so many dates for the film. So he has to shoot for Fauji and Spirit on a simultaneous note next year. Mrunal Thakur is expected to play the heroine in Fauji, a film that is set in the British backdrop in the 1940s. Prabhas plays a soldier and this big-budget attempt is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Vishal Chandrasekhar scores the music and background score for Fauji.

