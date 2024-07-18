Naveen Polishetty lines up Three new Films

Spread the love

Naveen Polishetty is on a break and he met with a tragic accident recently. The actor is in recovery mode and he would get back to shoots once he is completely fit. The actor has been in talks for three new projects and they will be announced very soon. Sithara Entertainments announced ‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ with Naveen Polishetty but the film got shelved. They are now teaming up for an entertainer and the project will be announced this year. Top production house Mythri Movie Makers paid a hefty advance for the talented actor and the script of the film is currently in working stages.

Niharika Entertainment, the producers of Shyam Singha Roy also locked Naveen Polishetty for a realistic entertainer and the film will be announced soon. Naveen Polishetty is closely monitoring the developments of these films. He is in plans to work without breaks after he recovers from his injury. All these films will be announced officially soon.