CMO searches for coverts in government

The chief minister’s office (CMO) has started searches for the coverts in the state government. The CMO is looking for moles in the government that have been working against this government or tarnish the image of this government.

The CMO acted on the issue of GO on General Pension Scheme (GPS) by the state government last week. Though the present government has not taken a decision on the pension scheme, the GO was issued creating tension among the employees. The GO was proposed by the previous YSR Congress government.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reacted sharply to the GO and asked the officials to suspend the GO. He told them that this government has not taken a decision on the pension scheme to be implemented and wondered how the GO was issued.

The chief minister also directed the officials to find out who issued the GO. Accordingly, the initial investigation pointed fingers at deputy secretary in the Finance Department, Santhi Kumari, and section officer in the Law Department, Hariprasad Reddy. The two were said to be responsible for the issuance of the GO on pensions.

Based on the first information, the chief minister’s office had directed the senior officials to investigate further into the role of these two employees. He told them to fix responsibility on these two persons once the investigation is completed. He also directed the officials to investigate who are the other moles in other departments.

The state government believes that there are dozens of moles in the government who were close to the previous YSR Congress government and its leaders. Some officials have acted at the behest of the YSR Congress leaders in the last five years. This government headed by Chandrababu Naidu believes that unless these moles are kept aside, it would be difficult for him to steer the government.

Accordingly, the chief minister had directed the officials to enquire into these moles in every department. He wanted the senior officials to check the credentials of every employee in every department and prepare a list. He told them to do it carefully and ensure that the list is ready in the next 15 days.