x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look
Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Anjali New York Trip
Anjali New York Trip
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos
Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos
View all stories
Home > Politics

CMO searches for coverts in government

Published on July 17, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words
image
Dharani Portal Operations to be Handed Over to NIC
image
YSRCP party worker Arrested for Offensive Social Media Posts

CMO searches for coverts in government

Spread the love

The chief minister’s office (CMO) has started searches for the coverts in the state government. The CMO is looking for moles in the government that have been working against this government or tarnish the image of this government.

The CMO acted on the issue of GO on General Pension Scheme (GPS) by the state government last week. Though the present government has not taken a decision on the pension scheme, the GO was issued creating tension among the employees. The GO was proposed by the previous YSR Congress government.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reacted sharply to the GO and asked the officials to suspend the GO. He told them that this government has not taken a decision on the pension scheme to be implemented and wondered how the GO was issued.

The chief minister also directed the officials to find out who issued the GO. Accordingly, the initial investigation pointed fingers at deputy secretary in the Finance Department, Santhi Kumari, and section officer in the Law Department, Hariprasad Reddy. The two were said to be responsible for the issuance of the GO on pensions.

Based on the first information, the chief minister’s office had directed the senior officials to investigate further into the role of these two employees. He told them to fix responsibility on these two persons once the investigation is completed. He also directed the officials to investigate who are the other moles in other departments.

The state government believes that there are dozens of moles in the government who were close to the previous YSR Congress government and its leaders. Some officials have acted at the behest of the YSR Congress leaders in the last five years. This government headed by Chandrababu Naidu believes that unless these moles are kept aside, it would be difficult for him to steer the government.

Accordingly, the chief minister had directed the officials to enquire into these moles in every department. He wanted the senior officials to check the credentials of every employee in every department and prepare a list. He told them to do it carefully and ensure that the list is ready in the next 15 days.

Next Lokesh intervention brings home a man from Kuwait Previous Rs 100 cr sought from National Health Mission for AP, says Minister
else

TRENDING

image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Salman Khan returns back as Chulbul Pandey
image
Anil Ravipudi wins over Dil Raju

Latest

image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words
image
Dharani Portal Operations to be Handed Over to NIC
image
YSRCP party worker Arrested for Offensive Social Media Posts

Most Read

image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words
image
Dharani Portal Operations to be Handed Over to NIC

Related Articles

Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree Shriya Saran Festive Collection Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green Beverages to have after a heavy meal Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip Nisha Agarwal In Black Anjali New York Trip Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos