Manchu Manoj to make it official

Young Tollywood actor Manchu Manoj has been away from films. He parted ways with his wife Pranathi Reddy sometime ago. There are speculations that Manchu Manoj will tie the knot again and the actor responded for the first time about the same. “It’s been a while, I’ve been holding this special news close to my heart. Excited to enter into the next phase of my life.. 🙂 Announcing on 20th Jan 2023. Need all your blessing as always :)))” posted Manoj along with a GIF from his debut film.

Manchu Manoj is in a relationship with Mounika Reddy, the younger daughter of politician Bhuma Nagi Reddy. The duo was spotted during the Ganesh festival in Hyderabad and there are speculations going on. Manchu Manoj and Mounika Reddy are expected to get married next month and Manoj will announce the details on January 20th. The actor is also in talks for a couple of films and he will announce them officially very soon.