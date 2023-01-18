NTR pays his tributes to his Grandfather: CM Slogans all over

Today marks the 27th death anniversary of legendary actor and politician Sri Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. His family members offered their tributes to the legendary actor at NTR Ghat, Hyderabad. Young Tiger NTR and his brother Kalyanram visited NTR Ghat early this morning. They paid their floral tributes to their grandfather. NTR fans reached the premises in huge numbers and raised slogans of NTR as the Future Chief Minister. NTR was not comfortable with the slogans made.

The young actor is on a break and he will commence the shoot of Koratala Siva’s untitled film in February. He recently completed his USA holiday with his family which lasted for a month. Kalyanram is done with the shoot of Amigos and the film releases soon. He will soon kick-start the shoot of Bimbisara sequel and the pre-production work is happening currently.

