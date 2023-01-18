Sunil turns antagonist for Superstar?

Tollywood actor Sunil has been picking up serious and interesting roles in his career. His performance in films like Colour Photo and Pushpa: The Rise received wide applause from the audience. Sunil thrilled the audience with his mannerism and performance as Mangalam Srinu in Pushpa: The Rise. The makers of Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer approached Sunil for a crucial role. The look of Sunil is unveiled recently. The poster hints that Sunil has a serious role assigned and he plays a role with negative shades in this action thriller.

Jailer featuring Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishna is announced for April 14th 2023 release across the globe. Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishna worked in Narasimha and they are teaming up after a long gap. Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal and Kannada superstar Shivraj Kumar are playing other prominent roles. Sun Pictures are the producers and Rajinikanth is reportedly paid a whopping Rs 150 crores for the film. Nelson Dilipkumar is the director of Jailer.