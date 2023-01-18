Krithi Shetty As Brave Revathi From Custody

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual project under the direction of Venkat Prabhu has seen making headlines once again. Krithi Shetty is playing the female lead in the film.

Introducing her character poster, the makers wrote “Presenting the Charming and Gorgeous Krithi Shetty as the Courageous Revathi 🔥 from Custody.” Krithi Shetty is playing the role of Revathi, who is strong-hearted and brave.

The retro-themed poster featured Krithi in a stunning avatar and she can also be seen behind bars. It looks like viewers get to witness another side of actor Krithi Shetty in the film.

Now everyone is eagerly waiting to witness this action thriller on screens. The recently released Custody glimpse has generated massive buzz.

Touted to be an action thriller, the movie will have high production values and technically rich settings. Maestro Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja compose music for this movie, produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under Sriniivasaa Silver Screen banner.

Pavan Kumar presenting the film which will be gracing the cinemas on 12th May, 2023.