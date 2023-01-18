Anandrao Adventures 1st Look: Suhas’ Fantasy World

Hero Suhas signed a fantasy film to be directed by debutant Ram Pasupuleti and the movie has been announced officially today. The makers have announced Anandrao Adventures as the title of the movie and also the first look poster.

The first-look poster generates curiosity as it shows Suhas falling back from what seems to be a paradise to a beautiful village on earth. Flashing a smile, he is seen holding a milk bottle in his hand. The poster actually introduces us to the fantasy world.

The joint production venture of Xappie Studios is tipped to be a fairy tale fantasy entertainer. Mickey J Meyer will helm the music department. The makers will unveil the heroine and other details soon.