MCA release date for Nani’s Next

Natural Star Nani is currently in Goa shooting for his 30th film which is said to be an emotional entertainer. Shouryuv is making his debut as director and Mrunal Thakur is the leading lady. The makers today announced that this film will have its theatrical release on December 21st, 2023 on the eve of Christmas. Nani’s super hit film MCA released on the same day. Vyra Entertainments are the producers of this interesting film.

Nani’s last film Dasara was a hit at the box-office and it minted huge money in Nizam and USA. The actor’s performance too was appreciated. Nani is lining up new projects this year. He also hiked his fee and he is taking home more than Rs 20 crores per film.