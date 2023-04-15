OG Fire Storm is Coming: Sujeeth’s Perfect Planning

Saaho fame Sujeeth is working on a script for Pawan Kalyan and the film is tentatively titled OG. The shoot of the film kick-started in Mumbai today. A concept video of OG of 1.22 minutes is released. The video shows about the effort of Sujeeth behind the screen about the pre-production work is showcased. Sujeeth promises a thrilling action ride for Pawan’s fans. The sketches from the videobyte are quite impressive and Thaman takes the small video to the next level with his background score.

It is good to see that the makers trying to create the needed buzz for the film right from the first day. The shoot started in Mumbai today and Pawan Kalyan will join the sets on 18th. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady and several top technicians are working on this prestigious project. DVV Danayya is the producer and the film will release next year. Pawan Kalyan wrapped up the first schedule of Ustaad Bhagat Singh and he would soon resume the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.