Shaakuntalam Day1 Worldwide Collections – Poor

Shaakuntalam has a very poor opening day worldwide with a gross of 5.20 Cr and a distributor share of 2.20 Cr. The numbers are very poor considering it was a public holiday yesterday. The numbers are less than Yashoda which was a non-holiday release and less theatrical business. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 20 Cr and today’s collections are very dull and it will be a complete washout from Monday.

Area Day1 Worldwide Collections AP/TS 1 Cr ROI 0.5 Cr OS 0.7 Cr Worldwide Share 2.20 Cr Worldwide Gross 5.20 Cr Pre-Release Business 20 Cr (valued)