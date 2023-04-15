Shaakuntalam Day1 Worldwide Collections – Poor

Shaakuntalam has a very poor opening day worldwide with a gross of 5.20 Cr and a distributor share of 2.20 Cr. The numbers are very poor considering it was a public holiday yesterday. The numbers are less than Yashoda which was a non-holiday release and less theatrical business. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 20 Cr and today’s collections are very dull and it will be a complete washout from Monday.

AreaDay1 Worldwide Collections
AP/TS1 Cr
ROI0.5 Cr
OS0.7 Cr
Worldwide Share2.20 Cr
Worldwide Gross5.20 Cr
Pre-Release Business20 Cr (valued)

