Shaakuntalam Day1 Worldwide Collections – Poor

Shaakuntalam has a very poor opening day worldwide with a gross of 5.20 Cr and a distributor share of 2.20 Cr. The numbers are very poor considering it was a public holiday yesterday. The numbers are less than Yashoda which was a non-holiday release and less theatrical business. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 20 Cr and today’s collections are very dull and it will be a complete washout from Monday.
|Area
|Day1 Worldwide Collections
|AP/TS
|1 Cr
|ROI
|0.5 Cr
|OS
|0.7 Cr
|Worldwide Share
|2.20 Cr
|Worldwide Gross
|5.20 Cr
|Pre-Release Business
|20 Cr (valued)