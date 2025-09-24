x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mirai team takes a brave decision

Published on September 24, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
YSRCP’s Digital Book to counter ‘Red Book’
image
Pawan Kalyan Steps Up for Uppada Fishermen: Promises Action, Not Just Assurances
image
From Assembly to Streets: Jagan Pushes Back Against Coalition’s Moves
image
AR Rahman gets relief in Copyright Case
image
Teja Sajja to take a Long Break

Mirai team takes a brave decision

Pawan Kalyan is one of the most craziest stars of Telugu Cinema. He is such a star that his films create big buzz and anticipation prior to release. But his upcoming biggie, OG has unprecedented hype and buzz, more than any of his previous films.

When such a biggie is releasing, normally, audiences tend to hope to watch it on release day, itself. To accomodate ticket demand, exhibitors and distributors try to allot as many screens as possible. At such a time, if a blockbuster film like Mirai, which is collecting good revenues, is running in theatres, generally, many would think twice to replace it.

With a great outlook towards united TFI and considering audiences’ interest in the film, Mirai team have decided to give their screens to OG on first day. The big blockbuster team have taken this step to accomodate as many screens as possible to OG on day 1, that is, Thursday.

From Friday, Mirai will be screened back in its screens. As the rush for tickets is huge and a Telugu biggie is releasing with such a hype, the makers took with selfless decision, which is great for Telugu Cinema growth. Mirai starring Teja Sajja is racing towards Rs.150 crores+ gross worldwide.

Next Kantara: Chapter 1 Release: Perfect Planning Previous Big Update from Akhanda 2 Loading
else

TRENDING

image
AR Rahman gets relief in Copyright Case
image
Teja Sajja to take a Long Break
image
Kantara: Chapter 1 Release: Perfect Planning

Latest

image
YSRCP’s Digital Book to counter ‘Red Book’
image
Pawan Kalyan Steps Up for Uppada Fishermen: Promises Action, Not Just Assurances
image
From Assembly to Streets: Jagan Pushes Back Against Coalition’s Moves
image
AR Rahman gets relief in Copyright Case
image
Teja Sajja to take a Long Break

Most Read

image
YSRCP’s Digital Book to counter ‘Red Book’
image
Pawan Kalyan Steps Up for Uppada Fishermen: Promises Action, Not Just Assurances
image
From Assembly to Streets: Jagan Pushes Back Against Coalition’s Moves

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions