Mirai team takes a brave decision

Pawan Kalyan is one of the most craziest stars of Telugu Cinema. He is such a star that his films create big buzz and anticipation prior to release. But his upcoming biggie, OG has unprecedented hype and buzz, more than any of his previous films.

When such a biggie is releasing, normally, audiences tend to hope to watch it on release day, itself. To accomodate ticket demand, exhibitors and distributors try to allot as many screens as possible. At such a time, if a blockbuster film like Mirai, which is collecting good revenues, is running in theatres, generally, many would think twice to replace it.

With a great outlook towards united TFI and considering audiences’ interest in the film, Mirai team have decided to give their screens to OG on first day. The big blockbuster team have taken this step to accomodate as many screens as possible to OG on day 1, that is, Thursday.

From Friday, Mirai will be screened back in its screens. As the rush for tickets is huge and a Telugu biggie is releasing with such a hype, the makers took with selfless decision, which is great for Telugu Cinema growth. Mirai starring Teja Sajja is racing towards Rs.150 crores+ gross worldwide.